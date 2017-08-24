Steve Belshaw, a man who met his brother for the first time on ‘Long Lost Family’, has died suddenly at the age of 50.
Steve and his half-brother Rob Hall had fans in tears when their episode aired two weeks ago, with the former stunned to learn his sibling had been living within a mile of him for five decades.
Sadly, it has now been confirmed that Steve recently died suddenly, just a fortnight after viewers saw the reunion take place.
Rob’s partner, Kelly, told the Mirror: “I don’t know what to say other than we’re devastated and he’s been taken from us far too soon.”
Steve was put up for adoption when his mother, Frances Unsworth was pregnant. Steve’s dad died in a motorbike accident before he was born.
On his episode, Steve learned his mum had died in 2004 and was delighted to find out he had a brother.
He said: “To have a little brother… I never saw this in my wildest dreams. Meeting Rob has allowed me to feel closer to my birth mother. He has got so many memories to share.
“All that will help to build a much clearer picture of the kind of person she was.”