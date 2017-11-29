Across The Globe, Personality Is Rated As More Important Than Looks

MangoStar_Studio via Getty Images

When people look for love, what is thing they prize most highly? A new 20-country YouGov international study examines which attributes people most prioritise in a partner. The results are good news for the romantics, as across the planet personality is prized ahead of looks. Britain Here in Britain, personality is by far the most important attribute. Among both men and women, 52% rank having “a personality I like” as the characteristic they prioritise most highly in a romantic partner (and a further 23-25% rank it as the second most important).

YouGov

Sense of humour comes next, with a third of both men and women (32% and 33% respectively) ranking it second (along with the 21% of women and 13% of men who rank it first). Men and women differ most on the importance of looks, as British men place a noticeably higher stock than women in a partner’s phsyical appearance. While 47% of men rank good looks in their top three priorities, this figure is just 20% for women. The battle between looks and personality is a classic dating dilemma, and the research shows that Britons overwhelmingly come down on the side of personality. Nine in ten (91%) British women rank personality as more important than good looks, as well as eight in ten (80%) men. International results The preference for personality over looks is replicated across the globe. the overall results in every country surveyed show that people are more likely to rank personality as more important than good looks. The only deviation from this trend comes among Vietnamese men among whom only 46% rank personality more highly than good looks (compared to 64% of Vietnamese women).

YouGov

In each of the 20 countries studied women are more pro-personality than men. This difference was most pronounced in Saudi Arabia (where 79% of women ranked personality more highly than looks, compared to 52% of men, a difference of 28 points) and Egypt (83% of women compared to 55% of men, also a difference of 28 points). Women in the Nordic countries place the most stock in a partner’s personality – it is ranked as the single most important attribute by 73% of Swedish women, 69% of Danish women, 66% of Norwegian women and 59% of Finnish women.

YouGov