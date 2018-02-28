We Love... Baker boy hats as seen on Cara Delevingne at Paris Fashion Week. While others were distracted by the model-actor’s ear modification, which is reportedly for her role in Amazon’s new mythological series ‘Carnival Row’, we were taken by her nod to the sixties in the form of a black baker boy hat paired with her pixie cut.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Why It Works: This dynamic accessory will see you through winter-to-summer and back round again. It can be paired with a tea dress or a structured sports-luxe look to give it a fresh angle. It also looks good with a variety of ’dos from short straight cuts to big curls. Add a statement earring like Delevingne to ensure attention stays focused on your headwear.

A post shared by MEGAN STAUNTON (@meganstaunton) on Feb 8, 2018 at 12:41pm PST

Also Seen On: This choice in headwear is timeless. Kate Moss made the baker boy popular in the 90s and now bloggers such as Megan Laby are refreshing the way we wear this hat in 2018. For example, her metallic number has left a mark in our disco hearts.

A post shared by Kate Moss (@__katemoss) on Aug 17, 2016 at 8:30am PDT

A post shared by meganellaby (@meganellaby) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:55am PST

Follow Their Lead: There are some great high street choices including River Island’s gold buckle Baker Boy Hat, £18, and Topshop’s plain black version for £15. Or if you want a bolder colour go for Nasty Gal’s red You Stay Here Newsboy Cap, £10, or Asos’ khaki high crown version, £16. Top tip: Customise your baker boy. The more it looks as though it could be a part of a costume, the better.