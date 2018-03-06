Looks We Love: Floral Embellished Jumpers At Fashion Weeks

Cozy, woolly jumpers made fabulous with extravagant floral motifs of bejewelled embroidery and bold crochet, as seen on the catwalks during Fashion Week .

Why It Works:

Take your transitional style up a notch with knitwear decorated with embroidery, crochet and faux jewels. Floral motifs in reds, light blues and oranges snake up sleeves and embellish the centre of jumpers, contrasting strongly with the jumper’s background colour. It’s a perfect clash for those embracing the ‘more is more’ maximalist trend.

These embellished jumpers aren’t exactly made for blending in – perhaps why we saw so many of them at Paris Fashion Week, where models and editors rocked the looks on the way to some of the hottest shows.