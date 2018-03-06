All Sections
    STYLE

    Looks We Love: Floral Embellished Jumpers At Fashion Weeks

    Versatile and universal style.

    06/03/2018 13:35 GMT | Updated 06/03/2018 13:35 GMT

    We Love...

    Cozy, woolly jumpers made fabulous with extravagant floral motifs of bejewelled embroidery and bold crochet, as seen on the catwalks during Fashion Week

    Pietro D'aprano via Getty Images Les Copains

    Why It Works: 

    Take your transitional style up a notch with knitwear decorated with embroidery, crochet and faux jewels. Floral motifs in reds, light blues and oranges snake up sleeves and embellish the centre of jumpers, contrasting strongly with the jumper’s background colour. It’s a perfect clash for those embracing the ‘more is more’ maximalist trend.

    These embellished jumpers aren’t exactly made for blending in – perhaps why we saw so many of them at Paris Fashion Week, where models and editors rocked the looks on the way to some of the hottest shows.

    Also Seen On:

    Super-blogger Bryan Boy recently wore the trend while seen out and about pre-FROW, with these bright crochet sleeves and bag decorations from JW Anderson. (The sweater is now in the sale). Floral motifs are particularly popular this season - and not just reserved for the girls, either. 

    Christian Vierig via Getty Images

    Follow Their Lead: 

    Topshop has an adorable womenswear floral embroidered jumper on sale for £25. This cute petite ‘Charlotte’ embroidered jumper in blue is a great find at just £15 at Boohoo. Asos has got one for the boys with this Liquor N Poker embroidered roses sweater, available online for £24.50. 

