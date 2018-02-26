Looks We Love: Emily Ratajkowski's Mustard Yellow Wedding Suit From Zara

Emily Ratajkowski in a mustard yellow trouser suit from Zara and black fedora complete with veil at her wedding in New York City Hall.

Why It Works...

It goes without saying that Ratajkowski would look good in anything. But this 70s-inspired look works so well because it is so unexpected.

Most wouldn’t consider wearing anything but a white gown on their wedding day, but Ratajkowski proved a high street suit is a real contender. She also integrates the more traditional elements of wedding attire with her face veil, but this again has a modern touch - the black fedora.