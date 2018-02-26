Looks We Love: Emily Ratajkowski's Mustard Yellow Wedding Suit From Zara

We Love...
Emily Ratajkowski in a mustard yellow trouser suit from Zara and black fedora complete with veil at her wedding in New York City Hall.
Ratajkowski married film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard on Saturday 26 February.
Why It Works...
It goes without saying that Ratajkowski would look good in anything. But this 70s-inspired look works so well because it is so unexpected.
Most wouldn’t consider wearing anything but a white gown on their wedding day, but Ratajkowski proved a high street suit is a real contender. She also integrates the more traditional elements of wedding attire with her face veil, but this again has a modern touch - the black fedora.
Also seen on...
In 2014 Solange Knowles wore a cream Stéphane Rolland pantsuit with a matching cape and sandals for her wedding to Alan Ferguson. The couple, who got married at the Marigny Opera House, New Orleans, arrived on bicycles so a wedding gown would have been impractical.
Follow Ratajkowski’s Lead...
The best place to start if you fancy a suit like Ratajkowski ’s would obviously be Zara, where hers is still on sale for £39.99 for the trousers and £79.99 for the belted jacket. Although we expect it will sell out pretty quickly.
Topshop also has a great green coloured suit, which you can nab for £75 for both jacket and trousers. Or this silky floral version for £95 total. And Simply Be has got a great Solange-inspired red cape suit for £32.