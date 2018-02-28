Looks We Love: Leopard Print Coats

We love...
Leopard print coats, they’re the eternal fashion statement that will always make an impact. Kate Moss, is as much of a devoted fan as we are, and can regularly be seen looking casually glam in the trend.
The supermodel rocked the feline print at her sister’s birthday party, when she looked understated in an all-black ensemble worn under her statement coat.
Why It Works:
Leopard print takes a bit of confidence to pull off due to the eye-catching nature of the loud print. It is, however, a surprisingly versatile fabric. When paired with a low-key ensemble (like an all-black tank top, denim and ankle boots combination), it can look stylish but elegant. While wearing it with other, perhaps clashing, prints can elevate the look to an edgier aesthetic that flaunts the real fashionista in you.
Also Seen On:
Street style photographer, Tamu McPherson, making the maximalist trend look as easy to pull off as your favourite casual Friday combo. This style queen sure knows how to rock a ‘more is more’ aesthetic.
Follow Moss’ lead:
The high street has some great offers for leopard print coats, it’s just a matter of snatching one in the sales. Good options include this Funnel Neck Faux Fur coat from Simply Be, £64, and this Vero Moda Longline Jacket, from Asos, £55, is great for warmth and aesthetics. Also, H&M has a faux fur leopard print jacket for just £19.99 so be quick to get your hands on that if you want something cheap and cheerful.
