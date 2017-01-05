The ‘Loose Women’ are set to mix it up on Friday’s (6 Jan) show with the addition of two well-known men to the panel.

Fresh from wowing (and making us howl) on the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dancefloor, Judge Rinder and Ed Balls will be joining regular ‘Loose Women’ Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha on the show.

Speaking about his appearance on the ‘Loose Women And Men’ episode, Ed said: “I had a great time with the lovely Loose Women when I was on as a guest - showing them a few dance moves! So I can only imagine what mischief we will get up to with a whole hour on the panel. I can’t wait.”

Getty/PA Judge Rinder and Ed Balls

Meanwhile Judge Rinder, who is used to voicing his opinion on his daytime ITV show, added: “I am very much looking forward to being on the panel. You can expect me to be thoroughly forthright, so much so, I’ll make Janet Street-Porter seem like Pollyanna!”

The MP and TV judge are among only a small group of ‘Loose Men’ who have been given the honour of appearing on the daytime show’s panel, following in the footsteps of Peter Andre and Craig Revel Horwood.

‘Loose Women’ Editor, Sally Shelford said: “Only a few very special men have what it takes to be on the Loose Women panel, but Ed Balls and Judge Rinder have proven they are more than up to the challenge. Fun, feisty and not afraid to speak their minds, they survived the Strictly judges, but will they survive their fellow Loose Women panelists? Expect some fiery debates, a few surprises, and lots of laughs.”

Ed’s appearance comes just weeks after the former Labour MP unleashed some of his trademark moves on the show, giving Janet Street-Porter and co-host Ruth Langsford a dance lesson.

ITv Oh Ed.

After walking them through some cha cha steps, he then gave them a tutorial of how to do his infamous ‘Gangnam Style’ routine.

The ‘Loose Women & Men’ special is on Friday 6 January at 12.30pm on ITV.

