12 Stars You'd Totally Forgotten Were 'Loose Women', As Show Celebrates 18th Birthday

Having been on air for 18 years, ‘ Loose Women ’ has proved to be one of the most enduring shows on TV, thanks to its mix of topical chat and tongue-in-cheek banter.

However, it’s easy to forget the many other loose-lipped ladies who have offered up their opinions on both controversial and light-hearted issues on a daily basis over the years.

Test your knowledge of the ITV show and see how many of these lesser remembered regulars you recall, as the show celebrates its 18th birthday.

Karren Brady REX Long before she was answering to Lord Sugar, 'The Apprentice' star Karren was letting loose on the ITV daytime show. She was one of the original line-up of ladies, appearing on the first episode in 1999. However, her stint was short lived, as she left just a year later.

Kerry Katona REX Back when she was Kerry McFadden (those were the days, eh?), the Atomic Kitten singer appeared as a panelist between 2003 and 2004. She was only 23 when she joined the show, making her the youngest 'Loose Woman' regular ever, and her sometimes naive outlook on life meant she often clashed with Sherrie Hewson, providing many hilarious moments.

Nina Wadia REX She's best known for playing the opinionated Zainab Masood in 'EastEnders', but Nina offered up plenty of opinions of her own when she appeared as a series regular between 2005 and 2006. She later returned as a guest panelist for one episode in 2015.

Gillian Taylforth REX Another 'EastEnder' who graced the 'Loose Women' panel was Gillian - better known as Walford's Kathy Beale. The actress enjoyed two stints as a Loose lady - one in 2006 and another in 2008.

Sarah Millican REX In our humble opinion, Sarah's tenure as a 'Loose Woman' was simply not long enough. The comic only appeared as a panelist for less than a year in 2011, before leaving to concentrate on her stand-up career.

Beverley Callard REX During one of her many breaks from 'Coronation Street', Beverly (aka Liz McDonald) took up a seat behind the famous desk in 2010.

Kym Marsh REX While Kym has recently enjoyed a few turns as a guest panelist, many have forgotten her original stint as a regular on the show in 2005, back when she sported an interesting (if that's the right word?) set of hair extensions.

Claire Sweeney REX The former 'Brookside' actress enjoyed over two years on the panel back in 2003, and later returned for six episodes in 2010, and a further two in 2012.

Cilla Black REX While the late Cilla will be remembered for her huge TV hits 'Blind Date' and 'Surprise Surprise', her last regular TV gig was actually as a 'Loose Woman'. She appeared first as a guest anchor in 2009 and was invited back as a regular panelist between 2010 and 2011, returning for a one-off appearance in 2014.

Sheree Murphy REX Sheree was a welcome addition to the panel in 2006, after she finished playing Emmerdale's much-loved Tricia Dingle. While she left in 2007, she later returned as a guest panelist for an episode in 2015.

Claire Richards REX After the departure of many of Loose Women's biggest names in 2013 and 2014, Steps singer Claire made a string of guest appearances. She impressed bosses so much, she was soon promoted to a regular. However, a massive revamp of the show in the September of 2014 saw her leave the show with no explanation.