All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    10/02/2017 15:22 GMT

    'Loose Women' Descends Into Chaos As Linda Robson Does A Sex Toy Demo

    She put in a memorable appearance at the 'Fifty Shades' premiere too.

    Linda Robson had her fellow ’Loose Women’ in hysterics on Friday’s (12 February) show, after whipping out a sex toy live on air. 

    The ‘Birds Of A Feather’ star had attended the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ premiere the previous night, and brought back a bag of goodies to show her fellow panellists.

    And after getting a set of nipple tassels confused with a pair of earrings, Linda then showed off a remote control couples vibrator.

    ITV
    So, this happened...

    However, she quickly discovered it “had a life of its own” as it began to buzz - cue a barrage of giggles from the other women. 

    “It’s going off now, what are you supposed to do, put it up there?” she pondered. 

    Andrea McLean joked: “Have you heard of educating Rita? We’re going to be educating Linda!”

    Doug Peters/Doug Peters
    Only a 'Loose Woman'

    Linda’s attendance at the premiere was equally memorable, as she walked the red carpet brandishing a tickle stick, blindfold and some handcuffs. 

    She had intended to use the handcuffs to attach herself to the film’s star Jamie Dornan during her interview with him, but revealed his security team had warned her off doing so. 

    Probably for the best. 

    ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

    READ MORE:

    12 Stars You'd Forgotten Were 'Loose Women'
    MORE:uktvukfilmdaytime tvLoose Womenfifty shadesLinda Robson

    Conversations