Linda Robson had her fellow ’Loose Women’ in hysterics on Friday’s (12 February) show, after whipping out a sex toy live on air.

The ‘Birds Of A Feather’ star had attended the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ premiere the previous night, and brought back a bag of goodies to show her fellow panellists.

And after getting a set of nipple tassels confused with a pair of earrings, Linda then showed off a remote control couples vibrator.