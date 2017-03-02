Linda Robson has apologised to the town of Stoke-on-Trent, after a comment she made on ‘Loose Women’ wound up sparking a complaint to Ofcom.

Earlier this week, the panellists on the ITV show were discussing the news involving Nicole Bailey, the woman who was smacked with a criminal record after picking £20 up off the floor of a shop.

When the shop in question was shown on screen, Linda wound up facing a backlash when she remarked that it looked “poor”, adding: “It’s not Waitrose or Marks and Spencer.

“It looks like they don’t have a lot of money, the people who shop in there.”