The star was looking glamourous in a black gown, but speaking to the Huffington Post UK, she admitted that the alternative had been considered.

Nadia Sawalha and her now infamous blouse have been hitting headlines this week, and the ‘Loose Women’ panelist has now admitted that she did consider wearing it to Wednesday’s (25 January) National Television Awards.

When we asked Nadia if the thought crossed the team’s minds, she replied: “Well, we did… But our viewers got really cross.”

We’re not sure whether they were cross, but a number of ‘Loose Women’ viewers did take to Twitter this month, when they realised Nadia had sported the same top in each of January’s shows.

The ladies aren’t about to let it get them down though and Kaye Adams joked: “I can tell you she’s been wearing the same pair of knickers for the last six weeks.”

And make of this what you will, but Nadia then admitted to something decidedly more questionable than repeating an ensemble.

“The funny thing is, Kaye and I only change our sheets - we don’t live together, or sleep in the same bed, but we are best friends - we only change our sheets once a term.” she said, adding: “We really do. Once every two months.

“We have been laughing our heads off over this shirt thing. Everyone’s going ‘I hope you’ve been washing that shirt’ and I’m just laughing.”