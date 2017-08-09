‘Loose Women’ star Saira Khan has shared an empowering video showing off her “wobbly bits” to inspire a culture of body confidence among women. The 47-year-old posted the video on Instagram after completing a workout while on holiday in Verona. In the clip, Khan was visibly sweating after exercising in the heat and proceeded to point out her “flaws”. “I just wanted to show you that I do not have a perfect body and I do not have perfect skin. So quickly, let me show you my flaws,” she said.

Khan captioned the video: “This is me. Instagram can be really deceiving, so here are my #wobbly #imperfect bits - @loosewomen in more ways than one, but very happy and thankful for my health and family.” She zoomed in to show viewers some skin pigmentation on her forehead. “That’s because I’m thinning as I’m getting older, my skin is getting thinner and when I go out in the sun, I get marks,” she said. “I love the sun, what can I say?” She went on to add that she doesn’t have a “flat tummy”. “Look, wobbly bits. That’s what it looks like - thicker at the waist,” she said. “That’s because I’m getting older, c’est la vie. I like my food and I like my bread and I like my potatoes and I like life, so hey ho, what can I say?”

She then moved on to show scarring on her legs caused by psoriasis in the past and finished the video by telling viewers life’s too short to worry about your appearance. “Enjoy your life, enjoy your body, just be thankful for who you are,” she said. Khan’s video has been viewed more than 5,000 times, with many people commenting to thank the star for her honesty. “Absolutely amazing. Real and that’s what women need. Refreshing to see this on Instagram,” one user said. Another added: “I honestly think what you’re doing here is so admirable. You don’t have any flaws, you’re gorgeous, but going on a social media platform and showing all women out there that you should be proud of who you are no matter what is just fab. Thank you for sharing this with us.” Khan’s video comes just a day after fellow ‘Loose Women’ star Stacey Solomon posted a hilarious body-positive video while on holiday. “You’re all perfectly imperfect and unique and beautiful,” she told her fans. “I thought I’d make a little holiday video celebrating my society-labelled ‘imperfections’, because actually I love them, they’re part of me and they have their uses.”