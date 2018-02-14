All Sections
    • NEWS
    14/02/2018 19:29 GMT

    Lord Adonis Has Picked A Fight With The BBC And He Is Losing Badly

    'Siri, give me the worst possible take on UK broadcasting.'

    On Wednesday morning, ‘Arch-Remainer’ Lord Adonis appeared on the BBC and seemed to be pleasantly pleased about being given the opportunity to stick it to John Redwood over Brexit live on air.

    Then, just a few hours later, the ex-Labour Minister appeared to change his tune dramatically.

    Adonis, an ardent and vocal Remainer, appears to have been upset by the BBC’s extensive coverage of Boris Johnson’s big Brexit speech, a long and rambling monologue that was widely panned but received much airtime.

    Regardless, a stream of BBC personalities soon leapt at the opportunity to take issue with Adonis’s statement.

    GARY LINEKER

    JEREMY VINE

     

    DARA O BRIAIN

     

     

    ‘THE THICK OF IT’ WRITER, SIMON BLACKWELL

    PRESENTER DAN WALKER

     

    ACTOR MATTHEW BAYTON

    HISTORY BUFF GREG JENNER

     

    SPORTS CORRESPONDENT RICHARD CONWAY

    As well as plenty of non-BBC folk.

     

    Of course there were some that agreed.

     

    In December, Adonis quit as the Government’s infrastructure tsar, delivering a scathing verdict on the Prime Minister’s approach to Brexit.

    The Labour peer resigned as chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, claiming Theresa May had become the “voice of Ukip” and the “extreme” right-wing of her party.

    He said he was “duty bound” to oppose the Government’s ‘Brexit Bill’ when it comes to the House of Lords

