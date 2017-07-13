Former education minister Lord Andrew Adonis has launched a scathing attack on university bosses over their “greed”, claiming some are being paid “more than three times the Prime Minister’s salary”.

Speaking in the House of Lords this afternoon [Thursday], Labour peer Adonis demanded that the government intervened to tackle the problem.

Research released in February revealed that university leaders now earn on average more than £277,000 a year.

The former advisor to Tony Blair singled out the University of Bath in particular, a “middle-ranking university... that has barely the fifth of the income of the University of Cambridge”, claiming much of this money comes from tuition fees and state research grants.

According to financial statements, following an 11% pay rise Bath’s vice chancellor Dame Glynis Breakwell now earns £451,000 - the highest salary of any uni boss in the UK.

In addition to this, Adonis said, Breakwell takes home £27,000 a year from non executive directorships “which she apparently has time to undertake alongside being a full time vice chancellor”.

“She also has a large house in the historic centre of Bath, a benefit in kind worth £20,000 a year.

“Put all that together and Glynis Breakwell is paid almost exactly half a million pounds - more than three times the prime minister’s salary,” Adonis claimed.