Lord Bell, the co-founder of controversial PR firm Bell Pottinger, has admitted the company will “almost certainly” fail to recover from being mired in a South African racism row but it is “nothing to do with me” - as his phone went off twice during an extraordinary Newsnight interview.

His comments come after the PR firm’s work on a campaign for Oakbay Capital, a South African company owned by the wealthy Gupta family, has been accused of stoking racial hatred by the country’s opposition, Democratic Alliance.

In the latest setback for the firm, Bell Pottinger has been expelled from the UK’s leading PR trade body for its controversial contract.

Appearing on Newsnight in the aftermath of the firm’s chief executive quitting, Lord Bell attempted to distance himself from any association with the work in South Africa, despite leading early meetings with the Gupta family.

The PR guru, famed for helping Margaret Thatcher to three general election victories, argued he had quit the firm because people didn’t listen to him.

But as he was pressed on his closer association to the deal, Lord Bell’s phone went off not once but twice as he struggled to defend his position.

At the start, Wark asked if it was a “devastating day” that the “company built with your own hands” was in such dire straits. “What went wrong?”, she added.

Lord Bell replied: “I think it can best be summed up by Walter Scott: what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”

As Wark attempted a follow-up his phone started to ring ...

Bell Pottinger co-founder Lord Bell's phone goes off during #Newsnight interview. Shows Kirsty Wark the phone. Amazing pic.twitter.com/rAW0s6jzAt — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) September 4, 2017

Later, she asked whether he thought he was to blame. As Lord Bell attempted to suggest he was being blamed more than others, his phone went off again.

“You are a popular man tonight obviously,” Wark offered as he attempted to halt the second call.

The most instructive exchange was at the very end: