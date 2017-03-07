Theresa May has been urged by former Tory leader Lord Hague to call an early general election to avoid further parliamentary stand-offs over Brexit. As the Prime Minister braced herself for potential defeat in the House of Lords, with many peers demanding Parliament gets a “meaningful” vote on the final Brexit deal, Lord Hague said she could reduce the risk of more close votes if she won an election. The peer said there was “no doubt” May would have a better chance of making Brexit a success with a “decisive” majority in the Commons, warning her that different factions in Parliament will inevitably find parts of the exit deal “difficult to stomach”.

Russell Cheyne / Reuters Theresa May has been urged to call a snap general election to prevent any further Brexit hold-ups

With Labour’s prospects under Jeremy Corbyn apparently in dire straits according to opinion polls, Lord Hague urged the PM to repeal the Fixed Term Parliaments Act and call a snap election. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the peer said that while the Act was necessary under the coalition to satisfy the Liberal Democrats, the situation was now “very different” and “it is time to question whether a fixed parliamentary term is in the interests of the country as we withdraw from the European Union”. Lord Hague, the most senior Tory figure to publicly call for an early election, went on: “We have a new Prime Minister and Cabinet facing the most complex challenges of modern times: Brexit negotiations, the Trump administration, the threat from Scottish nationalists, and many other issues. “There is no doubt that they would be in a stronger position to take the country through these challenges successfully if they had a large and decisive majority in the Commons and a new full term ahead of them.” Ahead of the expected clash between peers and the Government over Parliament’s role in approving the final Brexit deal, Lord Hague went on: “Any deal is bound to be full of compromises which one group or another in Parliament finds difficult to stomach. “As British law needs to be amended countless times to take account of leaving the EU treaties, the Government could face many close votes, concessions or defeats as it tries to implement Brexit. “That prospect will embolden the EU negotiators, and makes an agreement that is good for the UK harder to achieve.

PA Lord Hague says May would have a better chance of making Brexit a success with a 'decisive' majority in the Commons