5 Times Lord Heseltine Didn't Care What Tories Thought About His Anti-Brexit Views

Lord Heseltine, the Conservative peer once touted as a Tory Party leader, has spent much of 2017 warning against the damaging impact of Brexit.

The former Deputy Prime Minister under Margaret Thatcher has used speeches and votes in the House of Lords, and regular media appearances, to prove his credentials as that rarest of things: an avowedly pro-EU Tory.

Here are five times in the last 12 months where the 84-year-old has made clear he doesn’t care what many of his Brexiteer colleagues think, including those in government.

1. ‘A Labour government might not be as bad as Brexit’.

This week, the Tory grandee got into hot water after he said that a Jeremy Corbyn government would do “less damage” to the UK than Brexit.

He said the “short-term pain” inflicted by a Labour prime minister would be easier to endure than the effects of leaving the EU, telling the Limehouse podcast: “Well, we have survived Labour governments before.

“Their damage tends to be short-term and capable of rectification. Brexit is not short-term and is not easily capable of rectification.

“There will be those who question whether the short-term pain justifies the avoidance of the long-term disaster.”