Lord Mandelson Says EU Exit Bill 'Small Change' And UK Should Pay As Fast As Possible

Lord Mandelson has said any EU ‘exit bill’ would be “small change” and the United Kingdom should pay up as soon as possible.

The former European commissioner and cabinet minister said today Theresa May needed to “bite the bullet” in the upcoming negotiations and “settle the tab”.

It has been reported that Brussels could demand the UK pay £50bn on its way out the door in order to settle commitments it made as a member.

It could be a hard sell for the prime minister. A recent Guardian/ICM poll found that at least two thirds of British voters were opposed to paying the EU a bill of £10bn or more.