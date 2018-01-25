Labour Peer Lord Mendelsohn 'Sacked' From Party’s Front Bench After Attending Sleazy Presidents Club Dinner

Labour peer Lord Mendelsohn has been effectively sacked from the party’s front bench after attending the controversial Presidents Club dinner.

The party’s spokesman on business and international trade in the House of Lords was probed by officials after it emerged that he had been on the guest list.

A Labour Lords spokesperson said: “Jeremy Corbyn has this evening asked Lord Mendelsohn to step back from the frontbench as he attended the Presidents Club dinner, and he has agreed to do so.

“Lord Mendelsohn has previously made clear he attended part of the dinner as President of a charity that received support from the event and he had no knowledge of an after-party, did not witness any of the appalling incidents described and has unreservedly condemned such behaviour.”

A spokesman for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “It’s right that Lord Mendelsohn has stepped down.

“The reports about this appalling event were deeply shocking and there can be no excuse for anyone’s attendance.”

The move will put pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to sack Children and Families Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who was also at the event.