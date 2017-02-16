The president of the Supreme Court has issued a veiled warning to the Daily Mail and other media which he said risked “undermining the rule of law” over the Article 50 case.

Lord Neuberger told the BBC: “We were certainly not well treated. I think some of what was said was undermining the rule of law.”

The comments came after The Daily Mail was heavily criticised in November for picturing three High Court judges above the headline: “Enemies Of The People”.

It claimed the “out of touch” judges had “defied” 17.4m Brexit voters by ruling in favour of a challenge to allow Parliament a vote on triggering Article 50.