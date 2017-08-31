‘Lord Of The Flies’ All-Female Remake Raises Eyebrows, But Not For The Usual Reasons

‘Lord Of The Flies’ is the latest film to be getting an all-female remake, but many films are unhappy - and not for the usual reasons.

The film, based on William Golding’s dystopian satire, sees a group of young boys struggle to build a society, after being stranded on a desert island.

And while the female-led revamp of ‘Ghostbusters’ drew criticism that was largely rooted in sexism, this time around, film and book fans have pointed out that the themes of gender and masculinity are actually rather integral to the plot of ‘Lord Of The Flies’:

"all-female Lord of the Flies remake" SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE MISSED THE FUUUUUCKIN POINT OF LORD OF THE FLIES — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) August 30, 2017

An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because... the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 31, 2017

An all female Lord of the Flies, what the hell is this, isn't the fact that they are boys a central part to the story? — Name not available (@STORMER1012) August 30, 2017

uhm lord of the flies is about the replication of systemic masculine toxicity

every 9th grader knows this

u can read about it on sparknotes https://t.co/EQFyuSA3MV — froy (@froynextdoor) August 31, 2017

lord of the flies highlights the toxic masculinity and the dangerous culture that effects young boys so they decide: but what if girls — aristotle (@chixtli) August 31, 2017

[flies into frame on a broom]

the thing about lord of the flies is that it's about systemic male violence + how it replicates

[flies away] — #rachelsyme (@rachsyme) August 30, 2017

And obviously, there were some jokes to be made too:

The all-female Lord of the Flies will just be a group of young women apologizing to each other over and over till everyone is dead. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 31, 2017

A thousand words on how they already did an all-girl Lord of the Flies and called it Mean Girls. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) August 30, 2017

A female lord of the flies where everything goes fine and they create a society on a secret island wait this is the start of wonder woman — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 31, 2017

Hot film idea: Lord Of The Flies, but told entirely with flies. — Ryan Lambie (@ryanlambie) August 31, 2017

The plans for the new film were first revealed by Deadline, who reported that Scott McGehee and David Siegel will write and direct the film, which will be released by Warner Bros.

David said of the deal: “We want to do a very faithful but contemporised adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys.

“It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behaviour they saw in grown-ups before they were marooned.”

