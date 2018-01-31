Lorde Takes Out Full-Page Ad With An Open Letter To Fans Following Grammys Controversy

Lorde has alluded to the controversy over the lack of female winners at this year’s Grammys, in a full-page advert taken out in the New Zealand Herald. The singer was the only woman nominated in the Album Of The Year category, for her sophomore effort ‘Melodrama’, and the only act from that category who did not perform during the show. She has now addressed the matter in a handwritten letter, featured in the New Zealand Herald.

Lester Cohen via Getty Images Lorde

Lorde said: “I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving and embracing ‘Melodrama’. My nomination belongs to you. “Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent!”

She decorated the image with some of her thoughts from the evening, including: “Meet Stevie Nicks, almost cried.” During the live broadcast of this year’s Grammys, only two women were seen winning awards, one of which was for a guest contribution to another artist’s song. When asked about this after the ceremony, Grammys boss Neil Portnow wound up raising eyebrows when he said women should “step up” if they want to win awards in the future. This comment was blasted by a number of women in the music industry, including Pink, who tweeted her own handwritten note in retaliation, later shared by Katy Perry. Since this Sunday’s (28 January) Grammys, Best New Artist recipient Alessia Cara has also spoken out to defend herself, after many suggested she wasn’t a worthy winner in that category, as her debut album was released in 2015. Among her contenders for Best New Artist was SZA, this year’s most nominated woman, who wound up losing out in all five of the categories in which she’d received nods.