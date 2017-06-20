Lorde Apologises For 'Ignorant' Taylor Swift 'Disease' Comparison

Lorde has issued an apology after comparing her friendship with Taylor Swift to being pals with someone who has “an autoimmune disease”.

The ‘Royals’ singer spoke to The Guardian last week about her friendship with Taylor, admitting due to her celebrity status, they’re limited as to where they can actually hang out.

Larry Busacca/VF16 via Getty Images Taylor Swift and Lorde

However, her comparison didn’t sit well with some fans, with one in particular flagging the fact that Selena Gomez - one of Taylor’s closest celebrity friends - lives with lupus, and probably wouldn’t take too kindly to her comments.

The fan told her: “What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make.”

I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this. What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make @lorde. pic.twitter.com/McbWd058DW — Stephanie Marie (@stefinitely85) June 19, 2017

Upon having this brought to her attention, Lorde insisted she wasn’t actually talking about Taylor specifically, but did publicly apologise for “fucking up” with the remark.

She responded: “[I] didn’t mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. I’m sorry.”

didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry 🌹 — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

Lorde is currently promoting her sophomore album, ‘Melodrama’, and while she’s downplayed the idea her new release is a concept album, she has stated it has a very loose narrative, centering around a house party.

Despite only being onto her second album, the New Zealand-born singer has already made quite an impact, which was proved when she was selected to perform a tribute to David Bowie at last year’s Brit Awards, having previously been described as the late pop icon as the “future of music”.

