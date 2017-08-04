Dame Helen Mirren, a brand ambassador for global beauty brand L’Oreal, has admitted that moisturiser ‘probably does fuck all’.

The Oscar-winning British actress made the comments during a panel event in the South of France on Thursday 3 August.

“I’m not setting standards for others. All I can do is be who I am. I’ve always loved makeup,” she said, according to The Telegraph.

“I’m an eternal optimist - I know that when I put my moisturiser on it probably does fuck all, but it just makes me feel better. I’ve always said to L’Oreal as well that I will only do what makes me feel better.”