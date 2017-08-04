All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    04/08/2017 12:14 BST

    L'Oreal Brand Ambassador Dame Helen Mirren Says Moisturiser 'Probably Does F**k All'

    'I'm not setting standards for others.'

    Dame Helen Mirren, a brand ambassador for global beauty brand L’Oreal, has admitted that moisturiser ‘probably does fuck all’. 

    The Oscar-winning British actress made the comments during a panel event in the South of France on Thursday 3 August. 

    “I’m not setting standards for others. All I can do is be who I am. I’ve always loved makeup,” she said, according to The Telegraph

    “I’m an eternal optimist - I know that when I put my moisturiser on it probably does fuck all, but it just makes me feel better. I’ve always said to L’Oreal as well that I will only do what makes me feel better.”

    VALERY HACHE via Getty Images

    The actress is currently the face of L’Oreal’s ‘Age Perfect’ moisturiser range, and has been a brand ambassador for them since 2014.

    And Mirren is getting a lot of love on Twitter for her blunt honesty:

    Many people questioned what Mirren’s relationship with the beauty brand would look like following her comments, however a spokesperson for L’Oreal told HuffPost UK they are fans of Mirren’s “authenticity and humour”.   

    “We are very proud to have Dame Helen as an ambassador. She is a role model for women of all ages, and we love her authenticity and humour,” they said before adding a line to clarify Mirren’s point: 

    “In her interview, Helen was simply making the point, in her usual irreverent style, that beauty treatments aren’t just about looking good – they also make us feel good.”

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionBeautyFashionHelen MirrenL'Oréal

    Conversations