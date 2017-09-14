Lorraine Kelly had better get buying some hats, as she’s sat to front BBC One’s new Saturday night show ‘Wedding Day Winners’. The daytime TV presenter is teaming up with comedian Rob Beckett to preside over engaged couples’ nuptials on the mad-cap game show.

PA Lorraine Kelly and Rob Beckett

Each week, two couples who are poised to tie the knot will go head-to-head in a bid to win an extraordinary wedding ceremony, a dream honeymoon and a host of other fabulous prizes. The ceremony of the winning couple will then be broadcast to the nation. Lorraine and Rob will oversee this confetti-filled contest, as they encourage the friends and families of each couple to compete in series of hilarious physical games, high-adrenaline stunts, and challenges.

BBC 'Wedding Day Winners' will air next year

Speaking about her role, Lorraine said: “I am so excited about this show. There will be laughter and tears and lots of fun. “Everyone loves a wedding and it will be wonderful to share such a life affirming event with our couples. It’s a show all the family can watch together and perfect for a Saturday night.” Rob added: “When I was told that I’d be presenting ‘Wedding Day Winners’ with the legend that is Lorraine Kelly, I was so excited, that in true wedding tradition I immediately put a tie around my head and started belting out ‘Come On Eileen’ at the top of my voice. Unfortunately I was on the bus at the time.” ‘Wedding Day Winners’ is coming to BBC One in spring 2018.