Lorraine Kelly has revealed that Bruce Willis was the worst guest she’s had on her show, describing him as “chippy”.
The long-standing daytime TV host claimed the Hollywood actor “made everybody’s life miserable” in an interview setting.
Lorraine made the revelation when Digital Spy actually asked her who her favourite guest was - an honour she gave to Tom Hanks.
She said: “The best guests are the ones who get it and are interesting. Tom Hanks is my favourite - bright, interesting, grounded.
“You have to interview them in a hotel sometimes and you know instantly this is going to be great fun because everyone is smiling and happy everyone’s having a great time. And then it can be someone like Bruce Willis...
“And they’re all stressed because he doesn’t enjoy doing it,” she continued.
“I always say to myself, ‘Don’t do it, don’t make everybody’s life miserable - and don’t have that chippy mentality and don’t make everybody’s life difficult.
“I don’t see the point. And I remember interviewing Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, Will Smith - he’s another one who is great - who say, ‘It’s our job, why wouldn’t we do it?’”
Lorraine was left bemused last year when one guest, former ‘Geordie Shore’ star Charlotte Crosby, branded her a “bitch” following an interview on her show.
She ranted: “She was so horrible to us. She could have just been horrible in one answer, that would have been enough. But she continued and continued. She wouldn’t let it drop.
“She had it in for me. She hated my guts. I know ‘hate’ is a strong word, so I don’t hate her. I just strongly dislike the woman, and I would never ever go on that show again. It was crap.”
‘Lorraine’ airs weekdays at 8.30am on ITV.