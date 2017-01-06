Lorraine Kelly has revealed that Bruce Willis was the worst guest she’s had on her show, describing him as “chippy”.

Lorraine made the revelation when Digital Spy actually asked her who her favourite guest was - an honour she gave to Tom Hanks .

Lorraine was left bemused last year when one guest, former ‘Geordie Shore’ star Charlotte Crosby, branded her a “bitch” following an interview on her show.

She ranted: “She was so horrible to us. She could have just been horrible in one answer, that would have been enough. But she continued and continued. She wouldn’t let it drop.

“She had it in for me. She hated my guts. I know ‘hate’ is a strong word, so I don’t hate her. I just strongly dislike the woman, and I would never ever go on that show again. It was crap.”