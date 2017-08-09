Viewers of ‘Lorraine’ reacted with anger to a guest on the show who claimed that women should not be able to get IVF on the NHS.

Sirena Bergman, a journalist from London, was on the show to discuss the recent news that there has been an NHS IVF cut back in 13 areas of England.

Bergman wrote for the Independent on this topic, explaining: “Instead of making adoption and fostering accessible (and more financially viable for most people), we’re pushing women towards IVF, a treatment which costs thousands of pounds and has a relatively small success rate.”

Speaking on ‘Lorraine’ on Wednesday 9 August, Bergman said: “I think what we need to remember the social perception of women and the idea for a woman to live a fulfilled life she must give birth to a child.

“There are other options available.”