With all this going on, does she ever switch off? To celebrate the release of her latest book, Bake, she tells us how…

Formerly a model famed for becoming the first black British woman to appear on the cover of US Elle, Lorraine turned her hand to cookery over a decade ago. Since then, she has presented three BBC series, and sold nearly a million books, as well as running her own bakehouse in London’s Covent Garden.

For the latest in our WISE WORDS interview series - where stars from a whole range of fields share the important life lessons they’ve learned along the way - we’re posing some of the big questions to LORRAINE PASCALE.

What do you do to switch off from the world?

I love to meditate. It stills my mind and just takes me away from the outside world. I’ve been doing it for 3 years and for me, meditating is a way to focus the mind and is often the time I’m most likely to work through what’s been going on in my mind, just on a different level.

How do you deal with negativity?

I’m usually very calm and tend to ignore it and not really reference it or say anything. I just try and put myself in that person’s shoes and think ‘that person must be having a hard time.’ It’s an old saying but true – often hurt people hurt people.

When and where are you at your happiest?

When I’m with family and friends - probably doing something outside, and something with food. So a big picnic with everyone I love!

What’s been the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

My mother said to me, ‘Lorraine, you can do whatever you put your mind to’ and that has really stuck with me. I hope I’ve instilled that in my own daughter too.

What’s been the hardest lesson you’ve had to learn?

Patience. Everything has its time and sometimes, you just have to wait it out. Everything will work out in the end.

What would you like to tell your 13-year-old self?

Probably this: it gets better. Also, to find what makes you happy and do that - as long as its healthy and legal!!

What three things are at the top of your to-do list?

Make more time for Pilates.

Relax more.

…Stop making to do lists!

What do you think happens when we die?

I’m a spiritual person so I’m open to the idea of an after life.

When do you feel in the presence of something larger than ourselves?

When I’m in and amongst nature, being outside surrounded the world.

What quality do you most treasure in relationships?

It’s hard to pick just one, but if you push me, I’d definitely go for loyalty.

What keeps you grounded?

Meditating!

What was the most recent act of kindness you received?

I was sent some beautiful flowers recently, which is a lovely gesture.

Lorraine Pascale’s brand new book, Bake, is out now.