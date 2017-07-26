Lorry Driver Rescues Kitten From Landfill Site And Gives Her The Forever Home She Deserves

A six-week-old kitten abandoned on a landfill site has found a forever home, all thanks to the hero lorry driver who discovered her.

The kitten, who has since been named Gracie by her rescuer, had been dumped in a cardboard box on the landfill site in North Wales.

Paul Gibbons, a local lorry driver, discovered the tiny kitten who was cold, hungry and had hurt her eye.

After asking his local Cats Protection branch for advice and medical help, a smitten Gibbons offered the tiny cat a forever home.