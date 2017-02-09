The scene of a crash in which a lorry plunged from a bridge and burst into flames will remain partially closed on Thursday.

The vehicle veered off Colemans Bridge on to the southbound carriageway of the A12 in Witham, Essex, on Wednesday afternoon.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area after the bridge and the road below were closed after the accident, which happened at around 3.45pm.

Essex Police has advised commuters that would usually travel on the southbound side between Marks Tey and Boreham to re-plan their rush-hour journeys, warning that it may remain closed until lunchtime.