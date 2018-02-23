Ceon Broughton, from Enfield, north London, has been charged with manslaughter, Dorset Police said on Friday.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the death of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie at Bestival music festival last year, police said.

An initial post-mortem examination showed no clear signs of assault on the 25-year-old’s body. Further examinations, including toxicology tests, have been carried out.

Detectives said that Broughton was known to Michie.

He was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

On Thursday, he was re-arrested at an address in Enfield. He was charged on Friday.

He is due to appear before Poole Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Senior investigating officer Neil Devoto, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Following a detailed investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has this evening authorised a charge of manslaughter.

“It is important to stress – as is typical in such circumstances – that it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further ahead of the trial.

“It is also important that nothing is published online or on social media that could affect a future criminal case. It is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“Louella’s family has been updated with this development and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.”