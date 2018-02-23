Detectives investigating the death of Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie have re-arrested a man. Michie, who was Holby City star John Michie’s daughter, was found dead at Bestival at Lulworth Castle in September last year. An initial post-mortem examination showed no clear signs of assault on the 25-year-old’s body. Further examinations, including toxicology tests, have been carried out.

PA Louella Michie was found dead at Bestival in September last year

A 28-year-old man from London who was known to Louella, was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation. Senior Investigating Officer Neil Devoto, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said on Thursday the man had been re-arrested “at an address in Enfield in London on suspicion of manslaughter and drug supply offences. He is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.”

PA Wire/PA Images Her father, the actor John Michie, said the family had "lost an angel"