Saying 'Loony Left' Stigmatises Mental Health Conditions, Says Tory

A Tory campaigner hit out at his own party for using terms such as “the loony left” to attack Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party.

Louis Mosley said the Conservatives were guilty of contributing to the “everyday stigma” of mental health problems by using the phrase to attack opponents.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, he said: “Fighting injustice, like charity, begins at home.

“When we resolve to root out injustice, we could do worse than take a long, hard look at ourselves.