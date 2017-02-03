The fourth series of ‘The Jump’ hasn’t even started yet, but there’s already been plenty of drama (and no, we don’t just mean Vogue Williams having to pull out due to injury).
Celebrity contestant Louis Smith has taken a bit of a swipe at competitor Spencer Matthews, suggesting the former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star has been “cocky” about his abilities on the slopes.
When asked about any “banter” behind the scenes, the Olympic silver medallist told The Sun: “There isn’t much… from me. I’m not that confident or cocky. It comes from people like Spencer.
“I don’t feel like bragging is part of my morals.”
He concluded: “In fact that kind of talk doesn’t come from any of the athletes on the show.”
Louis will be joined on the show by a handful of other Olympians, including former cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins and taekwondo expert Jade Jones.
They’ll be joined by Paralympian Kadeena Cox and rugby players Gareth Thomas and Jason Robinson, who recently admitted the competition has opened up an old rivalry between them.
Louis’ involvement in ‘The Jump’ comes after a tough 12 months, during which time he was accused of being unsportsmanlike at the 2016 Rio Games, and later faced a suspension from gymnastics, after a video surfaced online in which he mocked the religion of Islam.
Meanwhile, it was confirmed on Friday (3 February) that model Vogue Williams had been forced to pull out at the last minute, after sustaining an injury during training, to be replaced by reality TV aficionado Amy Willerton.
‘The Jump’ kicks off on Channel 4 on Sunday (5 February) night.