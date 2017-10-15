Houston, the fourth largest city in the US, is widely considered to be the number one hub for human trafficking in North America. The US Department of Justice estimates that at least one in five of all the country’s victims are trafficked through the city, and most of these people will be forced to work in the sex industry. For the second episode of Dark States, Louis Theroux spends time with American women working in the city’s illegal sex industry and explores the complex dynamic between prostitute and pimp.

BBC Louis Theroux with Savannah, who began prostituting at the age of 16

The pimps often become the heads of trafficked “families”, where their status is related to the “top” female, who becomes known as his “wife.” In this bleak and morally-challenging subculture, Theroux struggles to understand what stops these women breaking free. Shederick Smith, who is serving 42 years in Amarillo for pimping out a 15-year-old girl, offers: “Some women [are just] hoes.” Visiting him in prison, Theroux endures a tense exchange with Smith, who pimped under the name ‘Fancy’ and insists he didn’t know the girl was underage. When asked if he had mistreated her, Smith protests he was only in charge of her for a week and jokes: “I couldn’t be too horrible in just seven days.”

Much of the women in Houston’s sex trafficking underbelly find themselves advertised on online classified advertising site Backpage.com – a service government officials contended promoted prostitution, human trafficking and child sex trafficking. In January, the website abruptly shut its “adult” section after an investigation by the US senate which linked the company to sex trafficking via a series of coded emojis and phrases advertised in its dating and escort sections.

BBC Theroux confronts convicted pimp Shederick Smith, jailed for pimping a 15-year-old

The section remains live in Britain, prompting Kevin Hyland, the UK independent anti-slavery commissioner to call for tighter regulation of such sites. “This is wholesale serious crime where people are trading in human suffering and trading in young children. We need to really think about how we police the internet and how we protect the most vulnerable,” he told The Times last month. The lines between choice and fear are not always clear in a world that is blighted by abuse and addiction.

BBC Houston is considered by many as the epicentre of America's sex trafficking industry

Nikki, who professes to “love” her job, resists Theroux’s suggestion she is a victim of trafficking, insisting it’s “not like you think.” She estimates she’s probably made around $150,000 in the year and a half she’s been working – all of which has gone to her pimp. Though he often beats her, she describes herself as “devoted and dedicated.” Theroux also meets with baby-faced Savannah in drug rehab, who was recruited into prostitution when she was just 16. Already reported to the police as a runaway, the promise of a nice house, clothes and a car proved enticing and within hours, Savannah was being advertised on Backpage.com had her first client.

BBC Theroux with Daneesha, in rehab