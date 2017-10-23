Louis Theroux’s Milwaukee Documentary Could Be His Most Harrowing Yet

“I can babysit, shoot a gun and cook at the same damn time.” Those are the words of Shaunda Payne, a formidable woman who had her first child at the age of 13 and had committed murder by the age of 15. Though she continues to keep a pistol in her bra and bathes with a loaded Mossberg shotgun by her side, this former gang-leader turned social activist now runs an anti-violence group called Unity in the Community on one of Milwaukee’s most lawless streets.

BBC Shaunda sleeps with a loaded Mossberg shotgun which also accompanies her in the bathroom when she bathes

The group regularly meets at her home for barbecues and creche-like gatherings, with most evenings illuminated by the glow of sirens and the whine of bullets whizzing by. Louis Theroux’s last instalment of Dark States takes us to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said to be one of the most racially-divided and impoverished cities in the US.

It’s spiralling gun crime and homicide rates saw the city listed as the fifth most dangerous city in America last year. Using figures from the FBI’s 2015 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St listed the number of violent crimes per 100,000 at 1,596.1. In 2015 there were 145 murders and the city had a poverty rate of 29.4 per cent. The unemployment rate is 6.7%.

BBC Louis Theroux in Milwaukee

The report added: “Although the population rose by just 0.5 per cent (over the five years ending in 2015), the number of violent crimes rose by 60.5% - from less than 6,000 incidents to more than 9,500. “In just five years, the city had moved from being the 29th most dangerous city in the United States to the fifth. A major driver of that increase was aggravated assault incidents – which are said to have nearly doubled during that time.” Theroux spends time with the Milwaukee Police Department as they patrol District 5 - home to some of the nation’s deadliest streets and with a homicide rate more than 12 times the national average - and follows the Homicide division as they investigate one of the city’s many killings.

BBC Sedan Smith, whose brother Syville was fatally shot. Sedan says Milwaukee's crime stems from a race war between the police and the African American community