Louis Tomlinson To Discover Whether He's Been Charged Over Airport Altercation

Louis Tomlinson will find out on Wednesday (29 March) whether he’ll be charged following an altercation at an airport.

Earlier this month, the former One Direction singer was involved in an incident at LAX, during which he became involved in a scuffle with a photographer.

At the time, he was arrested on suspicion of battery, and later released on bail, and a court heating to determine whether he will be charged or not will take place on Wednesday (29 March).

It is not known whether Louis will attend the LA hearing.