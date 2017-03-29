Louis Tomlinson To Discover Whether He's Been Charged Over Airport Altercation

Louis Tomlinson will find out on Wednesday (29 March) whether he’ll be charged following an altercation at an airport.
Earlier this month, the former One Direction singer was involved in an incident at LAX, during which he became involved in a scuffle with a photographer.
At the time, he was arrested on suspicion of battery, and later released on bail, and a court heating to determine whether he will be charged or not will take place on Wednesday (29 March).
It is not known whether Louis will attend the LA hearing.
Speaking in defence of Louis shortly after the altercation was first reported on, his lawyer said: “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis.
“It’s not the first time the paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.
“While the altercation was going on, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend and he came to her defence.”
A police report filed shortly afterwards alleged that Louis had “pulled the photographer to the floor by his legs” after he tried to take his photo leaving the airport, during which time a witness tried to record his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, on his phone.
The report goes on to say: “An altercation took place between the companion [Eleanor] and the witness. Tomlinson intervened and attempted to take the witness’s phone, grabbing the female by the waist causing her to fall.
“During the altercation the witness was struck in the eye.”
Louis is best known as one of the original five members of One Direction, and released his debut solo single at the end of last year.
He sang the track live for the first time during last year’s ‘X Factor’ final, a performance which he dedicated to his mother, who had died shortly before.