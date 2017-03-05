All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    05/03/2017 09:19 GMT

    Louis Tomlinson Receives Court Date And Makes Statement After Arrest Over Airport Altercation

    'The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis.'

    Details of Louis Tomlinson’s arrest following an alleged altercation with a photographer at an airport have been revealed, with the publication of a police report on the matter.

    The former One Direction star’s lawyer has also released a statement following the incident, which ended with Louis being taken to a LA Pacific Division jail.

    Ben Gabbe via Getty Images
    Louis, pictured in January 

    Louis is now required to make a court appearance in Los Angeles on 29 March, and in a strongly-worded statement, his lawyer makes his thoughts on the situation - which Louis’ girlfriend Eleanor Calder was also involved in - clear.

    He said to The Sun: “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis.

    “It’s not the first time the paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.

    “While the altercation was going on, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend and he came to her defence.”

    The paper has also obtained a police report on the incident, which details the claims being made against the singer.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Eleanor has begun dating Louis again 

    “Witnesses stated that Tomlinson pulled the photographer to the floor by his legs causing the victim to fall backwards and strike his back and head on the floor,” it reads. “A female witness began to video Tomlinson’s companion as she tried to leave.

    “An altercation took place between the companion and the witness.

    “Tomlinson intervened and attempted to take the witness’s phone, grabbing the female by the waist causing her to fall.

    “During the altercation the witness was struck in the eye.”

    The photographer then made a citizen’s arrest, ahead of the police being called. 

    Louis has been based in the States for a number of months, following the birth of his son, with ex-girlfriend Brianna Jungwirth.

    He rekindled his relationship with Eleanor in late 2016, following their split back in 2014.

    Unlikely Celeb Arrests
    MORE:ukmusicOne Directionlouis tomlinson

    Conversations