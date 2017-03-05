Details of Louis Tomlinson’s arrest following an alleged altercation with a photographer at an airport have been revealed, with the publication of a police report on the matter. The former One Direction star’s lawyer has also released a statement following the incident, which ended with Louis being taken to a LA Pacific Division jail.

Ben Gabbe via Getty Images Louis, pictured in January

David M. Benett via Getty Images Eleanor has begun dating Louis again

“Witnesses stated that Tomlinson pulled the photographer to the floor by his legs causing the victim to fall backwards and strike his back and head on the floor,” it reads. “A female witness began to video Tomlinson’s companion as she tried to leave. “An altercation took place between the companion and the witness. “Tomlinson intervened and attempted to take the witness’s phone, grabbing the female by the waist causing her to fall. “During the altercation the witness was struck in the eye.” The photographer then made a citizen’s arrest, ahead of the police being called. Louis has been based in the States for a number of months, following the birth of his son, with ex-girlfriend Brianna Jungwirth. He rekindled his relationship with Eleanor in late 2016, following their split back in 2014.