While his fans could usually be found backing him up, Louis now revealed there’s one person he failed to impress with his actions, and that’s music mogul and 1D’s boss, Simon Cowell.

In fact, Louis has revealed that the ‘X Factor’ chief once had him flown across the world, specifically so he could give him a dressing down, this time over his alcohol-fuelled antics.

Mireya Acierto via Getty Images Louis Tomlinson

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Louis admitted the incident in question occurred fairly early in 1D’s career, when he had just turned 18, following one of their first performances as a group.

He explained: “I thought, ‘well I’ll just have a couple of beers’ and I ended up being really, really drunk on this show... one of the first things [One Direction] ever did.

“I woke up to a text to find out that I was going to LA the next morning… I was sat on the plane thinking, ‘What is coming next?’

“I landed at Simon’s and he gave me a little dressing down… it certainly felt like the scary Simon you see on TV!”

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images 1D with Simon Cowell in 2013

Although he did say the experience was “positive”, Louis added: “It was that disappointed vibe... very calm.

“But if I hadn’t had that chat with Simon, then I don’t think we’d be as close as we are now. I do really feel like he’s got my back - I think it was vital for me as an individual and also our relationship.”

Since 1D split last year, Louis is the only member of the group to remain with Syco records, and recently unveiled his debut single as a solo artist, ‘Back To You’, which peaked at number 12 in the UK.

