Louise Redknapp has opened up about her split from husband Jamie, revealing it has allowed her to focus more on herself.
The two have been married for just under 20 years, but rumours began circulating earlier this year that they were seeking a divorce, which Louise recently confirmed in an interview with ‘This Morning’.
In a fresh interview with Stella magazine, Louise has now offered more details about the break-up, revealing that her involvement in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pushed her to rethink what she wanted for her future.
She explained: “I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. It was only when I agreed to do ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that.
“I didn’t want to continue running around after everyone else, and occasionally promoting a yogurt or doing a little TV presenting job. I wanted to sing, I wanted to perform.”
Louise went on to say that the split has not been easy because she and Jamie are still involved in each other’s lives.
She added: “It’s so hard because love him. He’s an amazing man and we’ve had 20 good years together.
“I know he’s trying to understand that I need to do this. People might look at me and think I’ve got everything, but a sweeping staircase and designer handbag doesn’t really do it for me.
’Being fulfilled, being true to yourself, following your passion, they are the things that make you happy. ’I have no idea what is going to happen, all I know is that I fought for this, it’s taken everything, but this is something I need to do – for me.”
Last month, Louise explained that protecting the couple’s children had been her main priority throughout the break-up, revealing: “Keeping as much private as possible and loving them and putting them first… that’s really what we are focussing on.”