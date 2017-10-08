Louise Redknapp has opened up about her split from husband Jamie, revealing it has allowed her to focus more on herself.

The two have been married for just under 20 years, but rumours began circulating earlier this year that they were seeking a divorce, which Louise recently confirmed in an interview with ‘This Morning’.

In a fresh interview with Stella magazine, Louise has now offered more details about the break-up, revealing that her involvement in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pushed her to rethink what she wanted for her future.