Dear Louise Thompson, This Is What 'Body Positivity' Really Means

The body positivity movement sticks two fingers up to narrow beauty ideals: it’s about body acceptance, celebrating diversity and shutting out negativity.

What it’s absolutely not about is fuelling the relentless pursuit of society’s definition of ‘perfection’, that one-size-fits-all (read: slim, toned) body type that’s so often idolised by the media.

But is the popularity of the movement leading to its eventual demise? The term, once a radical expression of self-love, has been diluted with people and brands harnessing it to push a very different message.

‘Made In Chelsea’ star Louise Thompson is the latest accused of hijacking the term, after she announced her first diet and fitness book ‘Body Positive’ (out 2018).

The book has been slammed by the body positive community for taking a movement which originally stemmed from celebrating diverse body types and turning it into a way to promote diet and fitness.

Amid cries that Thompson’s new book signals the death of the movement, we spoke to five people about what body positivity means to them.

Stephanie Yeboah, 28, London