    • Post-Christmas Lounging: The Best Lingerie And PJs To Wear This Year

    There's something for everybody.

    11/12/2017 15:01 GMT

    There’s nothing quite like lounging after a days of agressive shopping, planning and eating like there’s no tomorrow. 

    While you may not be in the mood for doing the most in the glam department, there’s no need to forego the cuteness during the post-Christmas lull. 

    Nightwear and lingerie pieces have bad reps for being pretty but impractical, sometimes even uncomfortable.

    But there are items that feel as cozy as they look attractive. And, ranging in styles from two-piece pyjamas to onesies and silky nightgowns, there’s plenty to choose from.

    Good loungewear also comes in a range of prices suitable for a number of occasions, from après Ski hangouts to nights in with friends. 

    Scroll on for the most lounge-worthy pieces ideal for that documentary binge you’ve been meaning to have. 

    • Asos
      Asos
      ASOS Girly Eyes Tee & Short Pyjama Set, £18
    • Mars & Spencer
      Marks and Spencer

      Pure Cotton Heart Print Pyjamas, £30
    • Topshop
      Topshop
      Hooded Wrap Supersoft Jumpsuit, £32
    • People Tree
      People Tree
      Stripe Pyjama Shorts (£24) and Top (£29)
    • Urban Outfitters
      Urban Outfitters
      Out From Under Cosy Culotte Jumpsuit, £42
    • Jack Wills
      Jack Wills
      Biddlesden Longline Velour Hoodie, £64.95
    • Intimissimi
      Intimissimi
      Floral Embroidery Robe, £110
    • La Perla
      La Perla
      Morgane silk satin-trimmed stretch-jersey nightshirt, £228
