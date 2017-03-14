The first trailer for the upcoming ‘Love Actually 2’ short film has been revealed, and features the return of Andrew Lincoln and his infamous placards.

The actor had one of the most iconic scenes in the original film, as he revealed his love for his best mate’s wife with some heartfelt messages on A3 cards, and he’s just of the stars who will be back for the special, which will air as part of the BBC’s Comic Relief Red Nose Day telethon.