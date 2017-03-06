‘Love Actually’ fans have been given their first glimpse at Hugh Grant reprising his role as the Prime Minister, ahead of the hotly-anticipated follow-up to the film.
Most of the A-list cast is returning for a short sequel, which will be aired on BBC One as part of this year’s Red Nose Day telethon, and script writer Emma Freud has now shared some exciting snaps of Hugh on set:
She also confirmed that Martine McCutcheon’s character is still married to Hugh, which quite frankly, has left us breathing a sigh of relief:
Other stars returning include Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.
Sadly, one person who won’t be back is Emma Thompson, who has said that it would be “too soon” following the death of Alan Rickman, who played her husband in the movie.
“It’s absolutely right because it’s supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn’t much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend really only just over a year ago,” she said last month. “We thought and thought but it just seemed wrong but to revisit the wonderful fun characters of Bill Nighy and Hugh Grant and Liam (Neeson) and all of that, that’s fantastic but obviously what would he have done?”