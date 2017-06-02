’Love Island’ host Caroline Flack has spoken out about speculation Jon Clark could return to the show to confront ex-girlfriend Chloe Crowhurst.
The former contestant said he was desperate to make a comeback after learning Chloe was on the line-up, despite allegedly being in a relationship with him.
Jon branded Chloe an “evil bitch” in a social media rant earlier in the week, as she had not broken up with him prior to signing up for the ITV2 series.
However, Caroline admitted she doesn’t think it would be the best idea to put him back in, despite the fireworks it could cause.
Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists from Mallorca, she said: “In theory, I think people would love to see that happen, but we see the show as each series being different. I don’t think we’d put people back in.
“It’s been so good making these stories each time, and I don’t think going backwards is a good step to take.”
She added: “I think after a week’s gone by, no-one will be talking about that.”
Chloe previously spoke out about Jon’s claims, telling us they actually split some time ago.
“I don’t really have much to say. We broke up a few months ago,” she said.
“When you have an ex-boyfriend, you never cut all contact - it is really difficult. I have seen him out and had a few drunk texts and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, I am still single and I have been for a few months.”
Of why he thought they were still together, she added: “I heard that. I’m not sure. We 100% had broken up.”
‘Love Island’ launches on Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2.