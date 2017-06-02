The former contestant said he was desperate to make a comeback after learning Chloe was on the line-up, despite allegedly being in a relationship with him.

Jon branded Chloe an “evil bitch” in a social media rant earlier in the week, as she had not broken up with him prior to signing up for the ITV2 series.

However, Caroline admitted she doesn’t think it would be the best idea to put him back in, despite the fireworks it could cause.

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists from Mallorca, she said: “In theory, I think people would love to see that happen, but we see the show as each series being different. I don’t think we’d put people back in.

“It’s been so good making these stories each time, and I don’t think going backwards is a good step to take.”

She added: “I think after a week’s gone by, no-one will be talking about that.”