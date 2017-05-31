The ‘TOWIE’ star, who also appeared on the first series of ‘Love Island’, claimed he was shocked to discover Chloe had signed up to appear on the ITV2 reality show, as he believed they were still together.

ITV Chloe Crowhurst is one of the new 'Love Island' contestants

In a lengthy Instagram post, he branded her an “evil bitch”, alleging they’d been in a relationship and living together for the past six months, even claiming they’d gone to pick up a puppy together just last week.

Chloe has now had her say on the matter, as she spoke to HuffPost UK and other journalists ahead of entering the villa next week.

“Well, everyone is going to see me on the Island and they’ll see I’m not an evil bitch, won’t they?” she told us.

“I don’t really have much to say. We broke up a few months ago. When you have an ex-boyfriend, you never cut all contact - it is really difficult. I have seen him out and had a few drunk texts and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, I am still single and I have been for a few months.”

Asked if she had been leading him on, Chloe continued: “I don’t know. It depends how people take it. Some people read into things differently about what other people do. If he thought I was leading him on, I didn’t mean to do that. I wish him happiness.”

Of why he thought they were still together, she said: “I heard that. I’m not sure. We 100% had broken up.”

She then shut down his claims she was living with him prior to departing for ‘Love Island’ in Mallorca, adding: “You go and ask my mum how messy my room is, she’ll tell you.”

Chloe also refused to be drawn on the reasons why she and John split, insisting she did not want to “disrespect the relationship”.

However, she did admit it was true she had not informed him she was taking part in the ITV2 reality show.

“He is angry, but at the end of the day, what can I do? We’d broken up,” she said.

“There’s no need to be angry. You can’t tell people you are going on ‘Love Island’, so I couldn’t tell him, so it’s probably just a massive shock to him.”

This is us over last 9 months!! For people saying this is a publicly stunt please believe me I wish it was!! Fact matter is she was my gf..... didn't even break up with me to go on the show! Who treats another human becoming like that the reason why I didn't have it all over my Insta is coz I live a public life something's are best left private ok A post shared by Jonathan Clark (@jbclark_) on May 30, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Asked why John has never mentioned her before, a clearly annoyed Chloe responded: “I ask myself the same question.”

Despite the bad blood between the two of them, she wouldn’t mind if he made a spectacular return to ‘Love Island’, though.

“If he turned up, it would be a bit of a shock, but what can you do?” she said.

“If he wants to go on and ITV want him to, then he’ll go on there. Nothing to do with me, but I have no hard feelings there.”

‘Love Island’ launches on Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2.

