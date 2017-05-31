ENTERTAINMENT

'Love Island' 2017: Chloe Crowhurst Hits Back At Ex Jon Clark, Insisting They Broke Up 'Months Ago'

He claimed she didn't split up with him before going on the ITV2 series.

31/05/2017 22:30
Ash Percival Entertainment Editor

’Love Island’ contestant Chloe Crowhurst has hit back at her ex-boyfriend Jon Clark, after he launched a tirade of abuse about her on social media

The ‘TOWIE’ star, who also appeared on the first series of ‘Love Island’, claimed he was shocked to discover Chloe had signed up to appear on the ITV2 reality show, as he believed they were still together. 

Chloe Crowhurst is one of the new 'Love Island' contestants

In a lengthy Instagram post, he branded her an “evil bitch”, alleging they’d been in a relationship and living together for the past six months, even claiming they’d gone to pick up a puppy together just last week. 

Chloe has now had her say on the matter, as she spoke to HuffPost UK and other journalists ahead of entering the villa next week.

“Well, everyone is going to see me on the Island and they’ll see I’m not an evil bitch, won’t they?” she told us.

“I don’t really have much to say. We broke up a few months ago. When you have an ex-boyfriend, you never cut all contact - it is really difficult. I have seen him out and had a few drunk texts and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, I am still single and I have been for a few months.”

Asked if she had been leading him on, Chloe continued: “I don’t know. It depends how people take it. Some people read into things differently about what other people do. If he thought I was leading him on, I didn’t mean to do that. I wish him happiness.”

So this was my gf chloe and she lived with me for last 6 months at my house we done everything together!! And the hole timeshe was going behind my back! To get on loveisland anyone that knows the pair is knows we was in a relationship! And have been for at least 7 months! She even came and picked a puppy up with me last week! And stayed at mine the night before she flew to @loveisland I can't belive I've been had over is such a way! She is totally fraud! She didn't even break up with me just her phone went off and her mum said she dropped it down the toilet! I'm gutted to think that someome@I let be part my family for so long can do this!! I feel sorry@for@amy guy she gets with on the island!! Let me get back out there and say my piece!! All I ever did was be there for her and support her! We fully together and she didn't even break up with me! I just want people to know the truth!

A post shared by Jonathan Clark (@jbclark_) on

Of why he thought they were still together, she said: “I heard that. I’m not sure. We 100% had broken up.”

She then shut down his claims she was living with him prior to departing for ‘Love Island’ in Mallorca, adding: “You go and ask my mum how messy my room is, she’ll tell you.”

Chloe also refused to be drawn on the reasons why she and John split, insisting she did not want to “disrespect the relationship”. 

However, she did admit it was true she had not informed him she was taking part in the ITV2 reality show. 

“He is angry, but at the end of the day, what can I do? We’d broken up,” she said.

“There’s no need to be angry. You can’t tell people you are going on ‘Love Island’, so I couldn’t tell him, so it’s probably just a massive shock to him.”

Asked why John has never mentioned her before, a clearly annoyed Chloe responded: “I ask myself the same question.”

Despite the bad blood between the two of them, she wouldn’t mind if he made a spectacular return to ‘Love Island’, though.

“If he turned up, it would be a bit of a shock, but what can you do?” she said.

“If he wants to go on and ITV want him to, then he’ll go on there. Nothing to do with me, but I have no hard feelings there.”

‘Love Island’ launches on Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2.

