‘Love Island’ newcomer Chloe Crowhurst’s friends have hit back, after ‘TOWIE’ star Jon Clark suggested that she’d betrayed him by going on the show. Chloe is one of 11 new ‘Love Island’ contestants to have been announced earlier this week, though her arrival on the show appeared to come as a shock to Jon, who was quick to claim that he thought they were an item. Even going as far as branding her an “evil bitch” on Twitter, he then shared a lengthy Instagram post in which he alleged that they’d been together for the past six months.

Alex Huckle/Silverhub/Rex/Shutterstock Jon is not happy

He fumed: “This was my gf chloe and she lived with me for last 6 months at my house we done everything together!! “And the [whole time she] was going behind my back… to get on [‘Love Island’] anyone that knows the pair is knows we was in a relationship! And have been for at least 7 months! She even came and picked a puppy up with me last week! And stayed at mine the night before she flew to [‘Love Island’]. “I can’t believe I’ve been had over in such a way! She is totally fraud! She didn’t even break up with me just her phone went off and her mum said she dropped it down the toilet!”

Jon continued: “I’m gutted to think that someome let be part my family for so long can do this!! I feel sorry [for any] guy she gets with on the island!! Let me get back out there and say my piece!! “All I ever did was be there for her and support her! We [were] fully together and she didn’t even break up with me! I just want people to know the truth!”

ITV Chloe in her 'Love Island' publicity pics

Chloe’s friends - who are in charge of her Twitter account now that she’s begun her ‘Love Island’ adventure - have now shared their side of the story, ahead of her debut on the show next week. Responding to Jon - who also found fame on the first series of ITV2’s ‘Love Island’ reboot - they cryptically tweeted: “Let’s not always believe what you read... there is two sides to every story. 6 days till you get to see that!” They also retweeted a story posted on The Sun’s website two months ago, revealing that Jon had been “reportedly been dumped by his secret girlfriend”, after sending explicit messages to a woman on Snapchat. In her introductory interview, Chloe didn’t mention Jon by name, bit did speak of an ex-boyfriend who was “out there cheating”, insisting: “It was upsetting. “But I’m that sort of person who looks at the bigger picture and thinks, ‘Well, you weren’t good enough for me anyway, so I won’t be upset about it’.” She continued: “I meet so many pigs! I want to meet somebody nice... I mean, boys in Essex - come on! They’re not great. I want to be loved up but they’re just pigs. I’m ready and willing to meet someone nice.” We can no doubt look forward to hearing Chloe’s version of events when the new series of ‘Love Island’ kicks off on Monday (4 June) at 9pm on ITV2.