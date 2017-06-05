Ever since we clapped eyes on the new ‘Love Island’ contestants, we have been busy playing Cilla Black trying to match them up, and thinking about who would make the best couples.

Well, now we don’t have to wonder any more, as we finally have five fully-fledged pairs! Although quite how long they will actually stay together remains to be seen...

The brand new series of the ITV2 reality show kicked off on Monday (5 June) night, and it wasn’t long before they were being officially ‘coupled up’.

After the girls were introduced to fans, it was then up to the boys to decide which girl they wanted to be in a couple with.

Dancer Amber Davies was paired up with groundsworker Harley Judge, while former Blazin’ Squad member Marcel Somerville, ended up with Olivia Attwood, having originally picked Amber.

ITV Harley Judge and Amber Davies

ITV Olivia Attwood and Marcel Somerville

Explosive ordinance disposal worker Camilla Thurlow (who is rumoured to have dated Prince Harry previously), coupled up with oil rig worker Sam Gowland.

ITV Camilla Thurlow and Sam Gowland

It turned out the pair actually knew each other, as Chloe had previously dated Kem’s best friend - not that it stopped him from going there.

ITV Chloe Crowhurst and Kem Cetinay

Last but not least, student Montana Brown was paired with careers adviser Dominic Lever - but this being ‘Love Island’, there was a twist.

ITV Montana Brown and Dominic Lever

It was then revealed there was actually more female Islanders than male, with Jessica Shears making a late entrance into the villa. She was then given 24 hours to decide which boy she wanted to couple up with.

She eventually pinched Dominic, leaving Montana without a partner. But as they start to get to know each other, we suspect things could all change very soon...

ITV Jessica Shears' arrival spelt trouble for Montana

Meanwhile, Montana and Jessica’s time on the show together got off to an awkward start, when they both realised they had both previously dated the same boy, at the same time.

‘Love Island’ continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV2.

