The ‘Love Island’ contestants are in for a huge shock in Sunday (2 July) night’s episode, when a massive cull will see nearly half of them leave the show. There are currently 22 Islanders looking for love on the ITV2 reality series, after last week saw the introduction of a second villa.

ITV 11 new Islanders were introduced last week

With the original girls living in the original villa with six new boys, and the original male contestants currently holed up in Casa Amor with five new females, tonight will see them put to the ultimate test. The boys in Casa Amor will be offered the chance to stick with the partner they left in the main villa, or return to the villa recoupled with one of the Casa Amor girls. Any of the Casa Amor girls not picked will then be dumped from the Island immediately. The girls in the original villa will also be given the choice of whether they want to recouple with a new boy or if they want their old boy back. Any new boys not picked, will also leave immediately.

ITV The latest recoupling will prove to be brutal

However, there is a twist as the boys in Casa Amor and girls in the villa will make their decision without knowing what their original partner has decided to do. If they both stay loyal and decide to stick together and not recouple with a new Islander, they will continue in their couple as before. If they both choose to recouple with one of the new Islanders, they will both stay in the villa with their new partners. But, if one chooses to recouple with a new Islander and the other doesn’t, the one that doesn’t will become single and will leave the Island. Ouch. We have a very bad feeling this may not end well for Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies... Find out who will be dumped during tonight’s ‘Love Island’, airing tonight at 9pm on ITV2.