However, she is quick to quash his hopes of things progressing any further that a kiss, insisting she will never have sex in the villa.

The pair finally share their first proper smooch in the latest instalment of the ITV2 reality series, after Jessica had previously kept his advances at bay.

Love Island ’s Dom Lever gets the moment he’s been waiting days for when he shares a kiss with Jessica Shears during Friday’s (9 June) show.

In scenes to air tonight, Dom confronts Jessica about the lack of affection between them, asking if he scares her.

She admits she hasn’t kissed him yet as she “could properly really like” him.

“It’s frustrating,” he tells her. “I get why you’re trying to make me work for it, but it’s a kiss.”

With that, Jessica leans in for a passionate snog, before telling him: “Are you happy now, can you stop complaining for half an hour!”

Dom later says in the Beach Hut: “That is arguably the most satisfactory kiss I’ve had in my life. I’ve never had to work so hard for a kiss.

“I feel like a little kid on a school trip, and you know when you’re with all your mates and it comes to bedtime and you’re dead giddy and then you kiss under the covers. It’s such childish stuff but it’s so good. It’s nice to feel like a kid again.”

With a renewed sense of confidence, the next morning Dom raises the subject of taking his and Jessica’s relationship to the next level.

“Phase one, get the kiss. Phase two, get naked. Phase three, hideaway,” he joked.

But she quickly retorted: “Oh my god. You’re not getting me naked ever. My knickers will remain firmly on, until I leave this villa. True story. What you got last night is as good as you’re getting.”